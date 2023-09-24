Kontiolahti | The young driver drove over 200 kilometers per hour

A man in his twenties fell on a wet road from the rain in Kontiolahti.

Young the driver was driving at a huge speed limit on Kontiolahti’s Kajaanintie the night before Sunday.

At 2:30 in the morning, the police patrol measured the speed of the car at 206 kilometers per hour, informs the Eastern Finland Police Department. At the time of driving, the road was wet from the rain, although it was lit.

According to the police, the driver was a man from Joensuu in his twenties and there were a total of 4 people in the car.

The driver is suspected of grossly endangering traffic safety and was ordered to a temporary driving ban.