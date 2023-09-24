Sunday, September 24, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Kontiolahti | The young driver drove over 200 kilometers per hour

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 24, 2023
in World Europe
0
Kontiolahti | The young driver drove over 200 kilometers per hour

A man in his twenties fell on a wet road from the rain in Kontiolahti.

Young the driver was driving at a huge speed limit on Kontiolahti’s Kajaanintie the night before Sunday.

At 2:30 in the morning, the police patrol measured the speed of the car at 206 kilometers per hour, informs the Eastern Finland Police Department. At the time of driving, the road was wet from the rain, although it was lit.

According to the police, the driver was a man from Joensuu in his twenties and there were a total of 4 people in the car.

The driver is suspected of grossly endangering traffic safety and was ordered to a temporary driving ban.

#Kontiolahti #young #driver #drove #kilometers #hour

See also  Basketball Seagulls defeated his blood enemy and once again celebrated the victory in the Finnish Cup: “It's nice to twist against the lively”
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Vote for the Word with a Future 2023

Vote for the Word with a Future 2023

Recommended

No Result
View All Result