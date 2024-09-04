Kontiolahti | The money for biathlon stadium lights was flooded into the state budget in a surprising way

Kontiolahti|Kontiolahti no longer has to apply for a state contribution for the lights of its stadium, because in the government’s budget scramble, a new way to arrange financing was invented.

Kontiolahti the biathlon stadium will get the international level lights it needs. This perhaps surprising news was told by the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Sari Essayah (kd) on Tuesday in the government’s budget information.

“This can contribute to Kontiolahti’s application for the Biathlon World Championships”, Essayah stated in kd magazine.

The World Championships have been held twice in Kontiolahti before.

As recently as last spring, the Ministry of Education and Culture rejected Kontiolahti’s application because the government’s contribution was 1.2 million euros for the 1.5 million euro project. This was far too large a proportion of the cost of the lights, so the application was rejected.

How has your mind changed in a few months? Answer: it is not, because the government has moved Kontiolahti’s lights to a new location.

Now the lights go out from the Ministry of Labor and Economy’s “Supporting the sustainable growth and vitality of regions” initiative.

In this way, Kontiolahti will surely get the lights it needs, and there is no longer any need to apply for funding from the Ministry of Education and Culture.

How do lights that meet World Cup requirements support Kontiolahti’s sustainable growth and vitality? Regional director of North Karelia Markus Hirvonen says the message service in Xthat the effectiveness evaluation was done at the time of the last games.

“The stadium’s impact on the games, youth development and public health is big. The financial impact is also big,” Hirvonen writes.

“Thousands of fitness and cross-country skiers ski at the stadium. Close to the city and at the same time an important place for local sports. If the stadium doesn’t exist, this sports venue would disappear at the same time.”

Parliamentary investigation director of the center, assistant professor Markku Jokisipilä wonders why Essayah brought up a project that is a very small thing in the state budget. Jokisipilä was sure that the money would go from the money for sports construction, because applying for prestigious competitions was emphasized in Essayah’s speeches. However, this was not the case.

However, Jokisipilä was not surprised that it was Essayah, a member of the International Olympic Committee, who brought out the lights of Kontiolahti.

“When you think about these motives, one obvious, somewhat brutal reason comes to mind. After all, Kontiolahti is in the constituency of Savo-Karelia [Essayahin vaalipiiri]and it is the Christian Democrats’ strongest constituency,” Jokisipilä states.

Tuesday another sports construction was also brought up, which, according to the editorial information, is also not going from the Ministry of Education and Culture’s (okm) support money for sports construction.

It is the shooting sports center in Ruutikkanka, which will receive a million euros. This object has been supported by OKM in the past.