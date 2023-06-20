London (Reuters)

Estonian Anett Kontaveit, who reached a career high of world number two last year, said she will retire at the age of 27 due to a back injury and will play at Wimbledon next month.

Kontaveit curtailed her 2022 season last October, and took another two-month break last February to focus on this injury.

And she wrote on her account in the “Instagram” application today: “After many visits and consultations to the doctor with my medical team, they informed me that I had a lower back problem, which does not allow for large-scale training or continuous competition. So it is impossible to continue at the top level in such a highly competitive field.”

“I’m ready to take on new challenges after my recent efforts as a professional player, to enjoy the game and compete as hard as I can at Wimbledon,” added the Estonia player.

Kontaveit, now ranked 79 in the world, was knocked out in the second round at the Australian Open and has not played since her first-round defeat at the French Open in May.

Qualifying for the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park in 2020 was her best Grand Slam result to date.

Kontaveit won four titles and reached the final of the women’s tennis season finals in 2021, and ranked second in the world last September at the US Open, where she lost to Serena Williams in the second round.