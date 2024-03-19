Konstantin Koltsov, boyfriend of tennis champion Aryna Sabalenka (world number 2) and former Belarusian ice hockey player, has died at the age of 42.

The Belarusian hockey federation announced this in a short statement, specifying that the death occurred “suddenly”, without specifying how or where he died. “We are in mourning,” the federation wrote on its website. During his career Koltsov also played with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL.