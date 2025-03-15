The activity of Russian agents in Germany has multiplied since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine and counter -signing services have detected infiltrations in the army, universities and even in German intelligence. But this is the first time … A Russian spy has accessed the bowels of the German Parliament.

Interestingly, the deputy through which he opened the way is not at all suspicious of prorruse positions, but quite the opposite. Christian Hirtescholarship in his youth by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, recognized lawyer of companies and with a long and solid career in the Christian -democratic union (CDU), was during the last legislature the person responsible in the Bundestag (Parliament) of contacts with the Russian opposition. The accelerated process of asylum and the poisoning investigations of Alexei Navalni has passed through his office, as well as the protection program under which his widow, Yulia Navalnaya, Yulia Navalnaya has been welcomed in Germany.

From all this he has been able to inform Moscow Konstantin K.an agent under the umbrella of the Russian Intelligence Service, successor of the KGB. The office of Christian Hirte It is located on the sixth floor of the Paul-Löbe-Haus in Berlin, with views of the Spreebogen. It consists of several rooms and permanently has two research assistants to which a fellow is added from time to time.

After the invasion of Ukraine, the office required new personnel who spoke fluidly and German, so that Konstantin K.born in 1984, was hired part -time (‘minijob’). Both had spoken in Berlin shortly after the invasion of Ukraine, in February 2022. K. He had contacted Hirte to tell him that he had fled from Russia. The two agreed to meet in Berlin and, in that meeting, complained to the deputy of his difficult situation. “I took the impression that I was clearly in opposition to the Putin regime” and “it seemed to be quite related to those circles of Russian opponents in Germany,” Hirte has excused himself, who ended up offering him a job in his office.

Following the established protocols, he sent his curriculum to a German security agency, but apparently no alarm jumped. According to Hirte, the contractual relationship began in March 2023 and was commissioned to establish and maintain contact with members of the Russian opposition abroad.

One of his first works was to locate and put in contact with the office of Hirte with exoligarca Mikhail Jodorkovskiwho was invited to campaign for the interests of the Russian opposition in the Bundestag. In addition, a Konstantin K. He was ordered to write some articles about the opposition to Putin and the current conditions in Russia.

But, among the Russian opponents with whom he contacted, suspicions began to circulate, caused by information about them and their families that struggled to gather and the type of relationships he was trying to establish. These suspicions promoted investigation into Konstantin k., In charge of a German intelligence agency and whose result has later leaked to the newspaper ‘Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung’. These inquiries discovered that, indeed, the employee of Hirte was in contact with the FSB, the Federal Security Service, which deals with the Russian counterintelligence, internal security and the surveillance of political activities against the Russian regime.

Hirte has explained that K.’s level of security did not give access to confidential information. “I had no office key, digital access or internal data or Bundestag,” says Hir you. But, in their contacts with Russian refugee opponents in Germany, Konstantin K. It was the one who had the first -hand information that later contributed to the office.

These Russian opponents with which K. were informed on their own about their career and were the first to suspect and show caution. In his youth, he had occupied positions in associations and youth organizations controlled by the Russian government. From 2014 to 2016 he had worked for a “non -governmental organization” that dealt with relations with Abjasia, a key to Moscow in the permanence of Georgia in his area of ​​influence. When the German intelligence followed these clues and reached the FSB, he asked Hir to “summer ends/Autumn Principles of 2024” to put an end to his contract without making much noise. But, being classified information, it is not known if Konstantin K. He has been arrested or is accused of espionage.

The case shows the porosity of the German political parties, especially in the eastern territories of the ancient RDA, where the knowledge of Russian as the first foreign language led many to relate naturally in the past. Hirte, from Turingia, traveled to Moscow several times since the beginning of the century to participate in conferences and had worked in the Moscow office of the Adenauer Foundation. Security cracks such as this demonstrate the elongated shadow of Putin, who was precisely a spy of the KGB in Eastern Germany.