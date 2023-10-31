Zwhite black bars on the wall, arranged at right angles to each other: When folded, Black Flag is barely recognizable as a lamp. But when the three-part arm is unfolded, not only the LEDs on the top and bottom light up – the design by designer Konstantin Grcic for the Italian brand Flos then unfolds its full potential. The arm can extend up to 3.50 meters into the room and provide a correspondingly large area with direct and indirect light. In the so-called Pro version, Black Flag is also equipped with various technical refinements, for example the color temperature of the light can be regulated between cold and warm. Thanks to a sensor, the light intensity also adapts to the brightness of the surroundings to save electricity. We met Grcic in his Berlin studio and talked to him about famous role models, strong statements and replaceable LEDs.

Mr. Grcic, what advantages does a wall light have over one suspended from the ceiling?

Especially in older buildings, the power connection is usually located on the ceiling in the middle of the room. If you need the light somewhere else, you have to move the lamp. In addition, a light that projects from the wall has a range of motion. This means that the light source can illuminate different activities in different places in the room. How the use of a room changes throughout the day, for example how work and private life mix, is something that concerns us a lot in the studio. The basic idea of ​​the Black Flag is freedom of movement.



Konstantin Grcic has been working with Flos for more than 20 years.

:



Image: Pavel Golik



Were there any role models for Black Flag?

There are a number of models for lights that cantilever into the room. The most beautiful is perhaps the 265, designed by Paolo Rizzatto for Arteluce. Or Charlotte Perriand’s Potence, which hangs here in the studio. I found the idea of ​​spatiality that is associated with it exciting. But at the beginning the design looked completely different. We started light and delicate, with a carbon fiber arm. It was an attempt to project as far as possible with minimal material expenditure.

Why has the design changed?

That has a lot to do with the material. It turned out that a lamp made of carbon fiber would have been too expensive. So we switched to aluminum, and with that the parameters changed. Among other things, the joints were added, which I no longer want to be without because they make the lamp more versatile in use. And it now has this strong graphic effect, like a thick black line or even a zigzag in space. But of course you have to like such a strong object that makes a clear statement.







When all three elements of the lamp are unfolded, it protrudes up to 3.50 meters into the room. Isn’t that technically very complex?

There were moments during development when I thought: This isn’t actually possible. Because one thing is that the arm cantilevers out wide. But there are also two joints that create torsion; the arm can twist in on itself. This increases the forces acting on the construction. But thanks to the engineers at Flos, we managed it.



When folded, Konstantin Grcic’s work is barely recognizable as a lamp.

:



Image: Company



Among other things, we support the lamp with the vertical element on the wall. It also offers the space to elegantly accommodate the necessary technology, the digital control and the transformer.

You have been working with Flos for more than 20 years.

In these 20 years, lighting technology has essentially reinvented itself through LED. I experienced this development directly; I remember what a promise LED was at the beginning. They said it lasts a lifetime and never needs to be replaced. Today people think differently. It has been standard at Flos for several years that the lights can be dismantled, repaired and have replaceable modules. Flos has invested a lot to bring their old models up to this standard. And not just because the LEDs could possibly break. Technology is still evolving. This means you can give the lights an update if necessary.