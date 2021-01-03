The philologist Konrad Duden had a big goal: The newly founded German Empire also needed a uniform spelling. For this he took up the fight with Bismarck. Its triumphant advance began four years after his death.

S.Konrad Duden still had to write a doctoral thesis in Latin, but later the philologist, who was born on January 3, 1829 in Lackhausen (today Wesel), became the most influential reformer of the German language since Luther. The man who, as a student, had paid homage to the patriotic poet Ernst Moritz Arndt when he was a professor at the University of Bonn, and who had participated in demonstrations by patriotic and revolutionary fraternities in 1848, found that the unified German Empire also needed a uniform spelling.

In 1871, Duden, meanwhile a high school director in Schleiz (Thuringia), presented his first proposal for a spelling reform. In 1876 he was one of the leading figures at the Berlin conference on “Establishing Greater Unification in German Spelling”. Duden belongs to the party of scientists who wanted to replace the letters f, v and ph with a uniform f. They also wanted to largely abolish the stretch h. Then you would no longer have cattle, but fi written.

Duden and the other adherents of a phonetic spelling, in which it should be as clear and logical as possible which letter denotes which sound, prevailed at the Berlin conference. Although Chancellor Otto von Bismarck and the Strasbourg Germanist Wilhelm Scherer had installed a brakeman on the committee, the participants voted with a democratic majority for some delicate reforms.

The fi the Germans would have been spared, but the moderate lower case should be introduced, plural forms such as Theories and Sympathies should always be with two ee written, and in future it should not be you are washing, rather you wash be called. But Bismarck rejected the spelling reform proposals all around.

But even an “Iron Chancellor” could not defeat a Duden. In 1880 he published the “Complete Orthographic Dictionary of the German Language”, the first edition of the Spelling Dudens. The book was very thin compared to today’s Duden editions, only the root words are recorded in it. In doing so, he created the basis for uniform German spelling.

In 1902, Dudens’ rules, which were very moderate in relation to earlier radicalism, were declared binding in Germany, Austria-Hungary and Switzerland. Duden died in 1911 when his dictionary had already reached eight editions. To date there are 28.

