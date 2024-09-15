Kadokawa, which holds the rights to the series KonoSubaannounced through a radio program that the third season of the anime will have its own OVA. This was recorded in a video on YouTube and can be heard at minute 33:35.

However, the company did not elaborate on when this additional episode will be available. Everything suggests that it will once again be the work of Drive, the studio behind the third installment.

Before the announcement of this OVA came from KonoSuba many anticipated it. The reason for this is that both the first and second seasons of the anime also had extra episodes, which came out after their broadcast.

That was in the same year as each installment but a few months apart. Currently these OVAs are available online through Crunchyroll, along with the main anime, its movie, and the Megumin spin-off.

Source: Drive.

KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world! 3which is the official name of the third season, aired between April and June 2024 and consisted of 11 episodes in total.

This installment took the longest to come to fruition, as the first one came out between January and March 2016, while the second one came out between January and March 2017. Fans had to wait for more than seven years for the series’ story to continue.

While the third season of the anime was coming out there were other productions. That was the case of KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! Legend of Crimsonhis first film, which premiered in Japan on August 30, 2019.

The Megumin series premiered between April and June 2023. But as expected, many wanted to see all the characters reunited. Now we just have to wait and see when the fourth season will arrive.

Other news related to the series is that the manga based on its mobile game ended, and that despite the anime being absent, it had more than one collaboration.

Apart from KonoSuba We have more anime information at TierraGamer.