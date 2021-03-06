Currently, there are many series of the genre isekai, but only a few have been placed in the public taste. One of them is KonoSuba, as is often said to Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku wo!

This is the work of Natsume Akatsuki, aka Jitakukeibihei, and the plot revolves around Kazuma satou. He is a good for nothing boy who dies in the most ridiculous way possible, and reincarnates in another world thanks to the goddess of water, Aqua.

KonoSuba is a very popular series with fans

Yet the way he died Kazuma provokes the mockery of the latter, and when the opportunity appears, this young man takes revenge on her, dragging her into a new reality.

This is how the adventures of the two begin, and other characters join them. Among them Megumin, a very powerful magician but who only has a magic based on explosions; Y Darkness, a knight who is also a masochist and likes to suffer a lot.

KonoSuba: When will the third season of the anime come out?

KonoSuba It is a story isekaiBut his handling of comedy and humor is what makes him special. It is for the same reason that his characters have become very popular.

Among them Megumin, which due to its particular personality has several fans. It is for the same as Kadokawa, the publisher behind Konosuba, has licensed various products based on it. Among these are the figures, of which a new one is now on the way.

This Megumin figure stands out for its quality

In this case it is manufactured by Chara-ani, and is composed of parts of ABS Y PVC. It is 1/7 full scale, and has an approximate height of 30 cm, including its base.

Fans of the anime, which is made by Studio deen, you will surely realize that it is based on the animation of intro u opening of the Season 2.

She is at the moment when she is surrounded by lights as she prepares to execute her main attack. Without a doubt it is a very beautiful and attractive figure.

Megumin he wears his traditional costume KonoSuba, and she is not alone, since her cat accompanies her Chomusuke. The latter appeared in the most recent season, and it is not clear how he got it.

The reserves of this statuette began from February, and it will go on sale in February of this year. What about its price? Well, at the current exchange rate it costs $ 3,692.12 pesos. A price to think about.

Source.



