Christmas is fast approaching and Kadokawa takes advantage of this holiday with promotions and extras based on the series of konosubaespecially two of his characters, Aqua and Megumin.

This is what came to light on the cover of this company’s Monthly Comic Alive magazine. In the most recent issue of this publication, the girls mentioned above are dressed in Santa Claus-inspired outfits.

This magazine went on sale last November 26 and is the edition that corresponds to January 2023. The illustration on its cover is a contribution by the artist Kasumi Morino.

She is the illustrator of the manga of konosuba and it didn’t take much for him to create such art. This cover aims to celebrate not only Christmas but also the 1000th day of the release of the mobile game in the series, KonoSuba: Fantastic Days.

Font: Kadokawa.

This mobile title is available from February 27, 2022. Those who purchase the magazine adorned with the cover of konosuba from Aqua and Megumin will get two gifts.

The first is a ring for mobile KonoSuba: Fantastic Days Megumin. As for the second one, it’s a special book cover of another series, the light novel Classroom of the Elite Year 2 and that corresponds to its eighth volume.

When did the KonoSuba manga start?

the sleeve of konosuba based on the original light novel by Natsume Akatsuki aka Jitakukeibihei, it began publication on September 9, 2014. While the story is by Akatsuki himself, the drawing is by Masahito Watari.

So which manga is Kasumi Morino working on? Well, she drew two of them and now she participates in another. The first is KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!which came out in May 2016.

Font: Kadokawa.

This story ended in December 2017. As for the second, it has the title of KonoSuba: An Explosion on this Wonderful World! Bonus Storypublished between 2018 and 2020.

Regarding the third and that continues to be published, it is KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Fantastic Days. Its first chapter came out in March 2022. Morino has experience drawing Aqua, Megumin, and other characters from konosuba.

