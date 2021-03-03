We are in a time when anime themed isekai proliferate in the industry. These stories about a character (usually the protagonist) being transported to another world by chance of fate, have become very popular in recent years.

In Japanese animations there are several examples with this narrative. In fact, previously the main premise of the isekai it focused on the fact that the visitor from another world should save the universe to which he was transported because, in some way, he was destined to do so. Some examples of this are Magic Knight Rayearth or Escaflowne.

However, in more recent times, the authors of this type of anime sought to give a twist to the genre and focus it more on comedy. One of them, perhaps the most popular and responsible for the revival of the genre, is Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku wo!, better known as KonoSuba.

It got a lot of acceptance from its first part

The story of Kazuma satou On his journey through a fantastic world, he received positive reviews and thousands of fans. Especially for presenting quite comical characters in hilarious situations. Her companions Aqua, Megumin Y Darkness They became the flagship of the series for showing off-the-beaten-path personalities in an isekai.

It was the perfect formula for KonoSuba gained great popularity all over the planet. Since the broadcast of the first season, it was considered one of the best comedies of 2016.

The second, which was released a year later, did not receive the same recognition, but it attracted a large following. It was enough for it to be decided to produce a movie of KonoSuba, which was launched in 2019.

So now, four years after the last episode of the anime, fans are looking forward to a third season of KonoSuba. And although nothing has been confirmed about it, we can believe that it will come very soon.

What will the third season of KonoSuba be about?

If you have been watching this anime, surely you know that the second season left some loose ends. Many questions remain to be answered after what we saw in the second season and all the lovers of KonoSuba expect news of a continuation soon.

The light novel, written by Natsume Akatsuki and with Kurone Mishima in charge of illustrations, it consists of 16 volumes and the seventeenth is expected to be the last of them. So far, the anime only covers five volumes, so the third season would cover from the sixth volume of the light novel.

And while we are waiting for an official announcement, some theories suggest that the third season of KonoSuba It should come out at the end of this year or in the spring of 2022.

In addition, in it we can see if Kazuma Y Megumin will they end up together or if there will be some kind of impediment. Knowing the type of humor and history that has been handled, the truth is that we could expect something totally different from what everyone yearns for.

The producer from Kadokawa, Junichiro Tamura, believes that there is a high probability that a third season of the KonoSuba anime will see the light of day, but it all depends on the movie, Legend of crimson, you have achieved the success you yearned for at the box office. However, we cannot help but wait; wait for the fan theories to be correct.

