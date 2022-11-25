There are still a few days left before the birthday of Megumin, one of the main characters in konosuba. In view of this, a company in Japan, Kujibikido, decided to celebrate the name day of this young magician ‘in a big way’.

That will be through a series of official products authorized by Kadokawa. As expected, each one of them shows the so-called ‘Crazy Explosive Girl’ as they usually nickname her.

The items show three Megumin designs. While one of them is her usual appearance, the remaining two of hers feature her in a pair of cute dresses.

We recommend: Konosuba! releases a new figure of Aqua ready for car racing.

In one of these the pink color predominates but the other has a coloration similar to his normal outfit. It should be noted that this merchandise will not be available for sale; actually it will be part of a lottery that will be from December 1 to 22 of this year.

Font: Kadokawa/Kujibikido.

These Megumin items from konosuba They comprise a large cloth poster, which will be the category ‘S’ prize, while there will be another A3 size which is type ‘A’.

Also an acrylic figure like ‘B’ and another similar one but with a chibi or super-deformed style, which is ‘C’. To the above we must add tin insignia, which are ‘D’. Each of the awards is based on one of Megumin’s new illustrations.

Font: Kadokawa/Kujibikido.

When is KonoSuba Megumin’s birthday?

As revealed through the light novel of konosuba December 4th is Megumin’s birthday, and it has been celebrated with special products or activities for some time now.

Font: Kadokawa/Kujibikido.

When Natsume Akatsuki’s novel begins, she is only 13 years old; this is until the third compiled volume of the story. From the fourth volume onwards she remains 14. With Megumin’s age change she also changed her height.

Font: Kadokawa/Kujibikido.

At 13 years old, this magician has a height of 146 cm and when she reached 14 she rose to 151. She is one of the most popular characters in the series konosuba next to Aqua and Darkness.

Font: Kadokawa/Kujibikido.

She is an archmage of the Crimson Demon Magic Clan and was also the first to join Kazuma Satō’s party. Since then, she has been an indispensable character in the story, since her attack kills almost any enemy.

Apart from konosuba we have more anime news on EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.