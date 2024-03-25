













Konosuba third season: when the anime premieres, at what time, how and where to watch it









Konosuba finally announced the release of its new season, this time the Drive studio will be in charge of delivery. Some details of the launch have already been revealed, so I'll tell you what was announced below.

Konosuba will adapt its third season, it has already been revealed that the delivery will only consist of eleven episodes that could have a simulcast format for this side of the world. An important advance already showed us that Kazuma and her friends will have to help a princess save her kingdom.

When is the first chapter of KonoSuba 3 coming out?

KonoSuba 3 will release the first chapter of its third season next Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

Let us remember that the delivery is originally a novel written by Natsume AkatsukYo. However, the installment received a light novel adaptation in 2013, which was illustrated by Kurone Mishima. After that, a manga was also made in 2014, which in turn influenced the anime adaptation.

What time does the first chapter of KonoSuba 3 come out?

It will premiere in Japan at one time, however due to time zone conversion, The launch time will be different for each location in Latin America. Although the schedules have not yet been confirmed, if it were in simulcast format, the delivery would have the following projected hours:

Mexico: 8:30 am

El Salvador: 8:30 am

Costa Rica: 8:30 am

Nicaragua: 8:30 am

Honduras: 8:30 am

Guatemala: 8:30 am

Peru: 9:30 am

Ecuador: 9:30 am

Colombia: 9:30 am

Panama: 9:30 am

Venezuela: 10:30 am

Dominican Republic: 10:30 am

Puerto Rico: 10:30 am

Venezuela: 10:30 am

Paraguay: 10:30 am

Bolivia: 10:30 am

Cuba: 10:30 am

Chile: 11:30 am

Argentina: 11:30 am

And you, from where are you waiting for the premiere of KonoSuba?

Where can you see the first chapter of KonoSuba 3?

Crunchyroll announced that it will have delivery available on its platformIt should be noted that it also has a couple of previous seasons, in addition to the special spin off of Megumin, and the eggs.

Source: Drive

So it is a fact, we just need to specify the simulcast format in the schedules.

We recommend:Konosuba 3 will be a shorter season than normal, but laughs are guaranteed

What is KonoSuba about?

KonoSuba It is one of the most popular isekais of recent times. In addition to recounting the action adventures of Kazuma, who is reborn in a fantastic new land that makes him have a life as an adventurer, the installment also has a strong comic narrative, so fans know that they will see Kazuma fight alongside Megumin and Aqua, but they will also have chaotic moments of uncontrolled laughter.

Crunchyroll describes the series as follows:

“Kazuma Satou is an otaku and hikikomori high school boy who doesn't usually leave home, but when he does, a fateful (and ridiculous) accident ends his life. In the other world, a goddess appears before him and proposes that he start his life again in a world of magic and sword, but the conditions are somewhat peculiar, so he will end up starting from scratch as an adventurer and accompanied by a goddess.”

Later a couple of girls will join their journey and everything will get even more fun.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)