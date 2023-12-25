













It's worth noting that the most recent thing we had from Konosuba was a spinoff of this Megumin that was certainly well received by the community. Now that we have the third season confirmed, we can say that April 2024 will be one of the most anticipated months for anime consumers.

Now, the cast of this anime confirmed three actors with their respective characters:

Kanon Takao as Iris

Sayuri Yahagi as Claire

Reina Ueda as Rain

On the staff side, we can say that Takaomi Kanasaki, who was in charge of the second season, returns for the third as the chief director with the Drive animation studio.

Yujiro Abe, known for his work on Kaguya sama: Love is War, will direct the series. Makoto Uezo will once again be in charge of the scripts and Koichi Kikuta returns for the character designs that you love so much. Masato Kouda will also be responsible for the animation.

Source: Kadokawa

Where to watch Konosuba season 3?

If everything goes according to plan, the third season of Konosuba will premiere through the Crunchyroll service in April 2024.

We know this because this streaming service is the one that also started to announce this project and, when it does that, it is because it will have the streaming rights outside of Japan. It would have to be a real catastrophe for them not to have this anime in their content library.

Now we just have to wait for the exact date and more details of the plot to be revealed, which will surely have a lot of comedy.

