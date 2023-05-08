













All because at last and after several episodes Megumin has performed her most powerful (and unique!) magic.

It’s his Explosion spell, which he hadn’t used until now. The reason is that he didn’t have the necessary points to do it yet.

In the anime as well as in the light novels it is only possible to perform magic by accumulating points on a card. The explosive magic that Megumin wanted to learn required a lot of points.

Throughout several episodes of KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World she trained to accumulate them and performed various actions.

Among them kill more than one poor duck-shaped monster. She was well prepared when the crucial moment arrived.

That’s when in the most recent episode of KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World both she and her little sister and Yunyun were attacked by flying monsters.

Megumin decided to take the decisive step, taking advantage of her points and summoning Explosion in the air. That caused a phenomenal explosion that ripped through a specific area.

Only in this way was she able to get rid of the enemies that were harassing her and something very familiar happened.

What happens is that when Megumin uses Explosion magic on konosuba spends so much mana that he runs out of strength.

So it can’t help but fall to the ground. That is a great disadvantage that she has her power and can only use it at the right time… and when someone picks her up and can carry her.

Although it should be noted that there is something that is still missing and it is his staff. This one has not appeared so far in his series and maybe it will soon.

One thing that is clear is that both Megumin and her sister, Komekko, don’t seem to care much about intimidating-looking enemies.

We say this because before the big explosion happened, Komekko was talking calmly with a demon and even helped him solve a riddle that triggered everything.

It is possible that the monsters will continue to cause trouble and Megumin’s magic will enter the scene again.

