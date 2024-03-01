













The party of KonoSuba finally announced its full return and the new trailer was all we needed to regain faith that the series will be both funny and exciting, Kadokawa's title also revealed the opening and closing themes.

The third season of KonoSuba will arrive in spring 2024. The trailer presented us with the warmth that the new season will bring us in which the girl party and Kazuma will arrive in a new kingdom and maintain an important bond with the princess.

Kazuma and the princess will have a very special approach and both will feel a very brotherly affection. Laughter will not be lacking in an environment full of unexpected things.

Kazuma will have to act as an impeccable hero and there will be a lot of fun, at least until the moment when an invasion of monsters lands in front of the kingdom's walls. That will be where Megumin and company will have to face everything that happens.

The opening musical theme is titled “Growing Up” of Machico, while the main cast soraAmamiya, LaughTakahashiand AiKayano— will be in charge of the final musical theme“Ano Hi no Mama no Bokura” (Us, Just Like on That Day).

So are you ready for the new season of KonoSuba?

When will the third season of KonoSuba premiere?

Spring will be the environment in which we will welcome the new season of KonoSuba which fans have been waiting for for quite some time.

It will be released on April 10, 2024 the new season that will bring new characters that will add more flavor to the isekai.

Remember that if you want to see the different seasons, andThey are available on the Crunchyroll platform which will maintain the distribution license for the new title in 2024.

