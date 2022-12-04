This Sunday, December 4, is Megumin’s birthday, and as part of the celebration, Kadokawa, the company that runs the series, shared a new preview of KonoSuba: An Explosion on this Wonderful World!

This is the spin-off or derivative based on it that would be a kind of prequel to the original novel. This is because he reveals what he did when he was studying magic with his Crimson Magic Clan mates.

With this advance it comes to light that the premiere of the anime will be in April of next year. So the only thing left to know is the precise date of his departure.

It is to be imagined that it will again be available through Crunchyroll, which is the video-on-demand service with the rights to the series in the West.

But confirmation is needed from the company in charge. In the case of this anime, a new production team participates.

Font: Drive.

The first and second seasons were the work of Studio Deen, while the animated film by JCStaff. In the case of Megumin’s adventure, KonoSuba: An Explosion on this Wonderful World!is Drive.

There are two directors in charge, Takaomi Kanasaki and Yujiro Abe. But there are those who participate again; writer Makoto Uezu for the scripts, artist Koichi Kikuta for character design, and composer Masato Kouda for the music.

What is the cast of the KonoSuba Megumin anime?

Although this is a prequel to konosuba there are some returning voice actresses, such as Rie Takahashi and Aki Toyosaki, who play Megumin and Yunuyun, respectively.

But there are new actresses and characters. This is how Maria Naganawa has the role of Komekko and Kaori Nazuka is behind Arue. Likewise, Miyu Tomita, who is responsible for Funifura, and Sayumi Suzushiro of Dodonko participate.

To the aforementioned we must add Shizuka Ishigami who is the one who plays Nerimaki. It is very possible that there will be more revelations in this regard as the months go by.

The male characters that participate in the anime are not known. Many of them will be new due to the time frame in which this story takes place. So forget about seeing Aqua, Darkness, and Kazuma in the series.

In addition to konosuba we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.