The franchise of konosuba has a fairly good reception, in fact, he is so popular that the publication of his series of light novels It has been on the air for more than ten years, it is the work written by Natsume Akatsuki, and it has a boom that does not seem to wane. In fact, a new spin off of anime which will premiere in April and will focus on Megumin.

konosuba is an isekai series that follows the story of Kazuma Sato. His gender implies that the young man is immersed in a world of video games and within it he will start a new adventure that, in turn, will be his life. The third season of the main series will arrive at the end of 2023.

However, fans won’t be waiting so eagerly because it was revealed that On April 5, a spin-off of konosuba which will have Megumin as its protagonist, better known as the “Great Genius”. The girl belongs to the Crimson Magic Clan. So we can see all the wearers of ruby ​​eyes on the screen and between fire and magic, we can perceive, from this moment, an interesting chapter of the franchise.

Source: Studio DEEN

Megumin, the genius of konosuba, He has a fixation for blowing things up, so much so that even his trailer showed that this will also be present in his spin off.

We recommend: KonoSuba: This is how Japan celebrates Megumin’s birthday

What will the new spin-off of Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World be about?

The series will narrate moments prior to the appearance of the protagonists of Konosuba. In fact, we will meet a younger Megumin who is looking for the ultimate offensive magic, obviously, she wants to blow up the world.

However, on the way, his little sister will be crossed by a black cat that will imply the opening to meet a dark god that will bring some little trouble for Megumin.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.