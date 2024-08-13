KonoSuba! is one of the isekai most popular of the moment, its last season ended in spring 2024. And now that the work celebrates its tenth anniversary, it received a special figure of the protagonist that is a magician explosive.

Megumin is the most beloved explosive girl of KonoSuba! and it is worth noting that in 2023 it received an anime series in spin-off format. And now it gets a collectible figure that is guaranteed to be a success, I’ll tell you why.

Good Smile Company launched a Megumin figure that has a rather attractive price, we are talking about ¥9,900, which would be equivalent to about $67 dollars and around 1300 Mexican pesos.

Source: Good Smile Company

However, the figure is really special because it features the design of one of the original illustrators of KonoSuba! so it has very particular details, it has very beautiful technical details. The figure has a size of 180 mm, and it is could launch in spring 2025.

Next we will be able to see Megumin from different perspectives and remember that she is a figure with subtle movements and gestures:

Source: Good Smile Company

You can purchase the special figure and check details here.

Source: Good Smile Company

We recommend: Video game stores will have a special collaboration with KonoSuba

Where can I watch KonoSuba!?

KonoSuba! is available on the Crunchyroll platform, follows the story of Kazuma, a boy who dies in reality due to an absurd event, however, Aqua, a goddess, gives him a new opportunity in a different world that has an isekai format. After that, together they embark on an epic path that is full of dangerous and comical moments.

Source: Good Smile Company

Kazuma gets new companions and embarks on a path as a comic hero. The final season aired in Spring 2024 and gave us a scare with the near-exit of one of the main party members.

Take a stroll around Discord and don’t miss the news in Google NewsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.