KonoSuba launches a video with which we remember the beginnings of the series and Kazuma

This video lasts just over three minutes and is a compilation of some of what has happened in the anime. This begins with the phrase 'father, mother, how are you?'.

It is narrated by Jun Fukushima, the voice actor who plays the character created by Natsume Akatsuki.

Fukushima's way of narrating is an allusion to the letters that Kazuma writes in KonoSuba their parents. She doesn't know if she will ever see them again, since she is in another world. But she keeps doing it anyway.

What appears are scenes that come from the first and second seasons of the anime. This was done by Studio Deen, who did an acceptable job and managed to draw attention to the original light novel by the Akatsuki writer.

But there is also content of KonoSuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! Legend of Crimsonthe first animated film in the series, which was the work of JCStaff.

In addition to Kazuma, Aqua, the goddess he met in this new world, appears, as well as Megumin, the 'Explosive Crazy Girl', and Darkness, a masochistic knight. Other characters also enter the scene, such as Yunyun and Wiz, as well as Eris, who is another deity.