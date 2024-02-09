PQube has released the launch trailer for KONOSUBA – God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Love for These Clothes of Desire!. The title is finally available in the West on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Those who want to buy it on Steam they will be able to take advantage of a 10% discount on the launch price, thus grabbing the game for €44.99. This offer will only be valid until next February 14th.

As previously mentioned, in addition to the base game, the DLC is also available “Swimsuit Bundle” at the price of €4.99. We will also be able to purchase the three costumes in the package individually at the price of €1.99 each.

We leave you now with the launch trailer, wishing you a good viewing as always!

KONOSUBA – God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Love for These Clothes of Desire! – Launch trailer

Source: PQube