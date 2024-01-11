PQube has revealed the western release date of KONOSUBA – God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Love for These Clothes of Desire!. The title will be available starting from next February 8th on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. The company revealed that those who pre-order the digital edition on consoles will get a 10% discount on the launch price.

In addition to the base game, the company has announced that additional content will also be released “Swimsuit Bundle“. Inside there will be new scenarios that will allow us to create swimsuits Super Megumin, Deluxe Aqua and Extra Darkness. Their design will change based on the materials we decide to use during the creation phase.

We leave you now with a new trailer dedicated to the announcement, wishing you a good viewing as always!

KONOSUBA – God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Love for These Clothes of Desire! – Trailers

Source: PQube