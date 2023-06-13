PQube has announced that it will release in the West KONOSUBA – God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! Love for These Clothes of Desire!. Already available in Japan since 2020, the visual novel developed by MAGES. will be released in the West on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PCbut at the moment a possible exit window has not yet been revealed.

As previously anticipated in the title, the group headed by Kazuma will face a new threat caused by the mysterious Black Slab. It allows for the creation of clothes that curse the wearer with new and intense desires, and only by satisfying them can the curse be broken.

Waiting to find out more, we leave you with the announcement trailer dedicated to the game, wishing you a good vision as always!

Source: PQube Street Gematsu