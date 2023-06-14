













Konosuba game confirms its launch in the West

The game is called KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! Love For These Clothes Of Desire! and was released in Japan in 2020. It is an installment developed by MAGES Inc. and edited by PQube.

The description of KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! Love For These Clothes Of Desire! is the next:

“Follow Kazuma and company, as they discover a mysterious ‘black slab’ with the ability to create magical suits that curse the wearer with intense new desires. The girls must wear each of these outfits and fulfill these wishes in order to break the curse and complete their quest. Are you ready to meet Darkness as a ruthless dominatrix? How about Aqua as a proper primp and goddess? Or Megumin as the proud leader of the Lolita-style association?”

In other words, the game konosuba is a delivery of missions and collection of materials through which you can make clothes that complements the three essential heroines of the isekai cast.

The installment is expected to have voices in several languages ​​and to come out for Switch, PC and PS4. You can see here, the Steam section.

What is KonoSuba about?

It is a popular isekai that is based on light novels that were later adapted to manga and anime.

It follows the story of a young otaku who dies of a great fright, after which he is given the opportunity to reincarnate in some kind of RPG world.. However, he will not be alone, he will have the company of the goddess Aqua and will forge a whole team with which he will live great adventures.

The series has been in charge of several animation studios, the first two seasons were in charge of Studio Deen, while the film was animated by JC Staff, which, however, was limited to that installment, since the third season is in the hands from the Drive studio.

