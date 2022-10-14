KADOKAWA collection’s figure division KDcolle announced a new scale figure. His figure features Aqua — the goddess of the popular comedy isekai — from Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku wo! (Konosuba!).

The figure of Aqua is designed at a scale of 1/7, it is also inspired by an official illustration that projects in a special way, both Aqua and Megumin, with racing dresses.

Aqua — the nice useless goddess — was taken against her will to an isekai world — a fantasy subgenre that immerses a group of characters in a parallel world — together with the protagonist Kazuma from Konosuba!; and now they present it to us in a new modality.

The sleek figure features Aqua in a racing suit

This figure presents Aqua sculpted in detail, wearing a racing suit – type set – of blue and white color. The finish of the colors is very bright, it tries to show the enameled aspect of the characteristic fabric of these suits.

Source: KADOKAWA collection

The set consists of shorts, a bra, a light jacket and very bright white long boots. Her shoes along with her hair create a balanced figure with a rather elegant elongated appearance.

The hair is one of the best elaborated details of Aqua, it is intended to show its movement and textureand we must mention that it is very well done.

Aqua has a removable accessory snap, which is a huge umbrella. Also, some selected stores will have a second face available that will let us see another expression of her: a beaming smile with wide, round eyes.

the figure of Konosuba! is designed on a 240mm scale, you can buy it in presale from November 16 with a recommended price of 26,400 yen -with taxes included-.

Aqua racing suit version has a release date of March 2023.

What is it about Konosuba!?

We will enter a world full of fantasy and adventures in which we will follow the story of Kazuma, who despite being a character who dies in a humiliating way, the pious goddess Aqua offers him reincarnation in a fantasy world, video game type.

