Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku wo!, better known to all as KonoSuba, it’s a pretty funny anime that tells us the story of Kazuma Sato, a young man who after suffering a pathetic death, resurrects in a magical and fantasy world.

For those who follow the series, the argument of KonoSuba it’s hilarious and it’s the characters who make this an entertaining play. Kazuma, Aqua, Megumin and Lalatina Dustiness Ford, also called DarknessThey are a very sui generis team with twisted personalities.

However, we believe that the Darkness It is the one that stands out the most in this sense, since it has a curious tendency towards masochism and enjoys every time it receives an attack.

Further, Darkness She is attractive, which is why she won over many fans with the lewd gestures she makes when in pain. He is a different character and therefore Good smile company is about to launch a figure that reflects this masochistic personality very well.

A very special figure from Darkness

The new scale figure of Darkness has a release date of next June 2021 and will be part of the series Pop Up Parade, with Max Factory as the manufacturer.

It measures approximately 18 centimeters and you can make your preorder through the official website of Good smile. You will have a whole month to do it, because the presale of the character of KonoSuba closes next February 25.

Darkness he wears his iconic orange unarmored outfit on this figure, which is seen in great detail to highlight the character’s body.

It also highlights the face of Darkness, who is making a lustful gesture like the ones he usually does when he receives pain. Each one.

If you are a fan of KonoSuba and, above all, from the nice paladin with masochistic tendencies, it is definitely a piece that you cannot miss in your collection of ‘waifus’.

