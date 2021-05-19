Konosuba is a funny comedy anime. And, recently, its editorial kadokawa has announced that it has several anime adaptation projects. We will probably see a spin-off or even a new animated arc from this manga. Fans who have fallen in love with this saga and its characters, look forward to this moment, such is the case of Fraulein, the cosplayer that brings Aqua, one of the protagonists.

Aqua is seen in Konosuba like a useless -apparent- goddess who always manages to get into trouble. In fact, she is a heroine who has managed to steal the hearts of fans for her charm, charisma and, of course, for the memes that each episode brings. This is the case of Fraulein who decided to bring it to life with this cosplay.

Aqua, the useless goddess of Konosuba

While we wait for the third season (and, possible second movie) of Konosuba, we have the cosplay of Aqua what Fraulein leave with the following message: ‘Only your life is useless, I am the goddess of water! That means: tears, beer and vodka ‘. Referring to a meme where the heroine is drowning her sadness in alcohol because of the teasing they make her.

She decided to take the classic suit with which we see Aqua on Konosuba, along with a wig for the characteristic blue hair that her fans appreciated. In the comments, we can see how people loved both the meme and its cosplay.

