













KonoSuba confirms the release of the third season for 2024

The second season was released in 2017, so fans have been waiting for a new anime installment for too long, although we must remember that in 2019 the movie was released.

Well, it seems that the special team of the four main characters: Kazuma, Aqua, Megumin and Darkness will return with a third season of konosuba by 2024. This was announced after the broadcast of the last chapter of Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! which was the spin-off installment that focused on Megumin and which came out in the spring of 2023.

Notably, Megumin’s spin-off does not yet have a return date.

We recommend: Konosuba game confirms its launch in the West

What arcs will the third season of KonoSuba adapt?

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! it is titled the third season, but it has an ambiguous release window, It only points to the year 2024.

The announcement for the season was released along with some promotional art that we show you below:

Source: Kadokawa Shoten

The third season will probably adapt the two arcs/volumes of The princess of the six flowers what is number six and The fiancee of the 10 millionnumber 7. This follows the logic that each season adapted a couple of volumes just like the movie.

Let’s remember that the anime series of konosuba is based on the light novels and manga of the series. Its full title is Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku wo! is the original work of light novels that was written by Natsume Akatsuki and illustrated by Kurone Mishina.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)