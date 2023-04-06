













Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! promotes its premiere with a fun trailer

Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! It is one of the simulcasts of the season, It will have dubbing into Latin Spanish. Its opening theme is “Stay Free” and is played by Machico. In addition, Rie Takahashi, the voice actress of Megumin, the lead, also narrates the commercial.

In the promotional video we can see Megumin and her entire clan of red eyeswith the usual funny movements, and between laughter and tears, it is more than certain that they will fill us with explosive magic.

Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! voice cast members:

Rie Takahashi as Megumin

Aki Toyosaki as Yun Yun

Maria Naganawa voices Komekko

Kaori Nazuka as Arue

Miyu Tomita plays Funifura

Sayumi Suzushiro as Dodonko

Shizuka Ishigami voices Nerimaki

Hitomi Nabatami as Chomusuke

Mitsuhiro Sakamaki plays Puchin

Staff:

Director of the anime: Takaomi Kanasaki —Nisekoi, Wotakoi, Trigun Stampede— and Yujirō Abe.

Drive is the animation studio that produces Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!

Anime Composition: Makoto Uezu —Assassination Classroom, Fate/Grand Carnival, Akame ga Kill!—Character design: Kouichi Kikuta—Fruits Basket, Mekaku City Actors—.

What is Konosuba?

It is a light novel work written by Natsume Akatsuki and illustrated by Kurone Mishima.

The spin-off that comes out in the spring season of 2023, began publishing in 2014 on The Sneaker Web of the Kadokawa publisher. However, its manga adaptation is in charge of Kasumi Morino —she also adapted Bizarre Love Triangle—. It has been published on Kadokawa’s Comic Alive website since 2016.

