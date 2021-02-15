At present, there is no indication that a new season of the anime from KonoSuba will come true. After the end of the light novel no announcement has been made about it.

Because of that, the cast of voice actors devotes their attention to other series and projects. Among them is Ai kayano, which in this animation embodies Darkness, one of the main characters. The fact is that she has her podcast, Musunde Hiraite.

It is not known if KonoSuba will ever return.

This is broadcast on Youtube, and in addition to talking about various topics, she tells some anecdotes about her work as an actress. It has been so successful that it has already exceeded 150 episodes.

However, one of the recordings he made caused controversy among some fans. I was talking about the Yasukuni Shrine, Shinto temple located in Tokyo, Japan. Apparently, at this time it is very visited by Chinese residents in the country, as well as tourists.

All due to the celebration of Chinese New Year, which this time was celebrated on February 12. The fact is that the actress of KonoSuba commented ‘it is not a good idea to go to Yasukuni Shrine on Chinese New Year’.

The problem is that the context of how he said it is not clear. This is why some Chinese fans accused the comment as racist or xenophobic. All due to the complicated past that this place has, which has great symbolism.

In what sense was this comment said?

What happens is that there honor is paid to Japanese and colonial soldiers (the latter Koreans and Taiwanese) during the militaristic era of the country of the Rising Sun.

Due to the many Japanese armed incursions, those who fell from the Boshin War even those of the Second World War. After the controversy that arose, episode 152 was made private. It is not known what will happen now.

Some ask Kayano apologize, and others, clarify your comment. At the moment the actress of KonoSuba has been silent.

The fact is that she could say it in the sense that at this time of year the temple is jammed with people, so it is not very convenient to visit it. That is a common thing in the Chinese New Year.

But others believe it was in a racist sense. If she does not clarify the situation, the only thing that exists is speculation.

