The video in question, which is the first to appear in this note, is a retelling of what has happened so far in the animated adaptation, as it resumes events and situations from the first and second installment.

It is towards the end that some scenes of KonoSuba 3when Kazuma, Aqua, Megumin and Darkness can be seen.

Apart from this preview, there is another one that celebrates the tenth anniversary of the franchise and it is the second video that we share with you.

In addition to the trailer there are details about the cast. Aside from the already well-known voice actors and actresses, all of whom return, there are three new additions with their respective characters.

Fountain: Drive.

In KonoSuba 3 Actress Kanon Takao plays Princess Iris, while Sayuri Yahagi is behind Claire, her bodyguard. Likewise, Reina Ueda participates as Rain, who is Iris’s teacher and assistant.

It should be noted that none of these characters appear in the new anime preview. That’s why there are new conceptual arts that allow you to take a look at them. According to the plan, the series will return in the course of 2024.

The release date or window of KonoSuba 3. What is known is that the animation is in charge of Drive, and it is the third company that has worked with the series after Studio Deen and JCStaff.

Fountain: Drive.

The cast of voice actors and actresses includes the following artists:

Jun Fukushima as Kazuma Satō

Sora Amamiya as Aqua

Rie Takahashi as Megumin

Ai Kayano as Darkness

Sayuri Hara as Luna

Tetsu Inada as Ruffian

Ayaka Suwa as Chris

Yui Horie as Wiz

Masakazu Nishida as Vanir

Aki Toyosaki as Yunyun

Takuya Eguchi as Kyōya Mitsurugi

Fountain: Drive.

All that remains is to wait for more information about the third installment of the anime, and appreciate the work of the new studio in charge.

