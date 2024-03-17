













Konnichiwa announced that he will be in charge of releasing the two newest films in the series in theaters Seishun Buta Yarouknown in English as Rascal Does Not Dream. Both will arrive in Latin America and the first release date is for Mexico.

It is in this way that in the Mexican Republic they can be enjoyed starting April 11, 2024. It is necessary to point out that the idea is that these films are available through a double feature.

These tapes are known in Japan with the titles Seishun Buta Yarou wa Odekake Sister no Yume o Minai and Seishun Buta Yarou wa Ransel Girl no Yume o Minai.

However, Konnichiwa will display them with their English names, which are Rascal does not dream of a Sister Venturing Out and Rascal does not dream of a Knapsack Kidrespectively.

The two continue the history of television anime, in addition to the first film that came out in 2019.

The double feature with the movies Seishun Buta Yarou It will last 2 hours and 20 minutes. Konnichiwa points out that later he will share more dates for the other Latin American countries.

Likewise, ticket pre-sales will open soon. So in that sense we just have to wait. In addition to the poster that accompanies this note, a trailer is available that allows you to appreciate a little of both films.

While these tapes Seishun Buta Yarou It has a release date for Mexico, but not much is known about the new project based on the series.

There are those who think that it could be another season of the anime for television. However, others point out that it could still be an animated film.

Fountain: Konnichiwa.

Once the first animated adaptation ended, there seemed to be no interest from CloverWorks and the committee in charge of following the anime on TV.

