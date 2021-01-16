Honored Artist of Russia Vladimir Konkin suffered from coronavirus and is now recovering from the disease, transfers RIA Novosti with reference to its director Elena Peresleni.

Konkin fell ill on December 27, was treated on an outpatient basis. He was diagnosed with pneumonia, which was a consequence of the coronavirus.

The most difficult period of the disease fell on the New Year holidays, and now he can already take walks in the fresh air, added Peresleni.

We add that in December Vladimir Konkin was awarded the Order of Friendship, which was presented by the head of the Russian Ministry of Culture Olga Lyubimova.