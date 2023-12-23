She was struck by a parasite in the water, bought a house in the middle of the sea and received a big hug from King Willem-Alexander in Scheveningen. Rosalin Kuiper (28) can talk for hours about The Ocean Race. The dangerous sailing race over more than 64,000 kilometers has opened her eyes. “I have seen the power of the ocean, but also its fragility.”

#Koning #surprised #Rosalin #visit #boat #39I #hugged #hadn39t #showered #days39