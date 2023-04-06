The king of us all does not always sit in the back of an extended Audi, he simply makes his private rides electrically. Without driver.

Prince Bernard drove around in Ferraris at the time, but of course you can’t do something like that in 2023. Then the people will probably revolt en masse. As a king you have to lead by example. That is why Willem-Alexander drives an electric car for private purposes.

He tells this in a new podcast. After the success of the Autoblog Podcast, our monarch now also has a podcast called ‘Through the eyes of the king’. The interesting thing is: the subject of cars is also discussed.

He is very sustainable with his company car, because he continues to drive the Audi A8 until it is written off. He is currently 11 years old. When asked whether the successor will be electric, Willem-Alexander says that it will “at least be a hybrid”.

In terms of all-electric top limos, there aren’t that many options, or it would be one Mercedes EQS must become. But yes, an extended EQS is of course not a sight. So count on it being a hybrid Audi A8. Maxima and Beatrix also have an Audi A8 60 TFSI e.

Willem-Alexander does drive electrically in his private life, he says. And if you think he only makes trips in the back seat: nothing could be further from the truth. He is also regularly behind the wheel himself. “I love driving a car,” says the king. He just uses the car for trips to the store (yes really), to friends and to his mother.

Unfortunately, Willem-Alexander does not say what kind of car he drives privately, but we do know what he drove recently. In 2017 he was spotted in a gray Tesla Model X 90D. This car could also be spotted in the background during his Christmas speech that year.

A license plate check shows that the car has not changed hands since then, but the MOT has expired. The Model X may therefore be somewhere in a shed near the palace, while it is now driving another EV. That could just be another Tesla, because Tesla customers are extremely brand loyal.

Photo: Thomas Schlijper

