According to King Willem-Alexander, the Netherlands has suffered ‘bumps and bumps in corona times and there are certainly lessons to be learned for the future. But we did get through it together,” said the monarch this afternoon in a speech at the traditional New Year’s reception in the palace on Dam Square in Amsterdam.

That reception, to which thirty people from the residential sector were invited in addition to the usual guests from politics and public administration, could not take place in the past two years due to corona and Willem-Alexander reflected extensively on the pandemic in his speech. The king spoke of a 'test of strength'. "The realization that we have endured a test of strength together, ebbs away quickly. And that's a pity. We are selling ourselves short if we only look at everything through dark glasses. Without collective self-confidence we are nowhere. Right now. Because we are at the beginning of a year in which far-reaching choices are inevitable."

Willem-Alexander is referring to the consequences of the war in Ukraine. “It really comes down to: do we remain in solidarity, even if it starts to hurt in our own country? Even if it takes years? We will increasingly feel that helping those who sacrifice for freedom also requires sacrifices from us.”

Aggression

He thanked those in attendance and others for their “tireless efforts” in fighting the pandemic. They have not always received the recognition they deserve. Sometimes they even garnered misunderstanding and aggression. But thanks to all of them, we are here today, safe and sound. That is why I say with all my heart: thank you very much!”

According to the king, that thanks also went 'expressly' to the Caribbean part of his kingdom, where he will travel next week with Queen Máxima and Princess Amalia to introduce his daughter on those islands. "We look forward to introducing her and experiencing with her what makes each island so special and what keeps us connected – with all the differences that exist."

Amalia was not there today. Her grandmother, Princess Beatrix, Princess Margriet and Pieter van Vollenhoven do. Tomorrow another New Year’s reception is scheduled in the palace on Dam Square. The royal couple and Princess Beatrix will then receive foreign diplomats stationed in the Netherlands, as well as representatives of international organizations based in the Netherlands. After the reception for this so-called diplomatic corps, Queen Máxima immediately boarded a plane to Switzerland. In Davos, she attends the World Economic Forum in her role at the UN.