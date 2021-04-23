ofAlexander Seipp shut down

Hanns-Frederik Rosien from Königstein near Frankfurt am Main has been missing since Monday (April 19, 2021). The police are asking for clues.

Königstein – The Bad Homburg criminal police asks for help in looking for a missing person. We are looking for 29-year-old Hanns-Frederik Rosien. According to the police, he is said to have left his home address in Königstein-Falkenstein on Monday (April 19, 2021) and has not returned home since.

The police describe the missing person as follows:

Height: 185 centimeters

Stature: Strong and muscular

Hair color: medium blonde

Clothing: blue quilted jacket and jeans

On the go with: Black Fiat Punto with license plate “HG-P 1454”

People who can provide information on the whereabouts of the missing person are asked to contact the criminal police in Bad Homburg on (06172) 120-0. Time and again, people are reported missing in the Rhine-Main area. These searches do not always end well. (as)