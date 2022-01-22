The drivers market continues unabated and the starting grid for the 2022 season is becoming increasingly clear and defined. The latest announcement, in chronological order, is that of Oliver Konig with the Orelac Racing team. The very young Czech rider will make his debut as a Superbike starter, displacing Isaac Vinales, who leaves not only the team but the top class of the production derivatives.

While Vinales could move into Supersport with his uncle’s team (who embark on the adventure of the 600 in addition to the Supersport 300 class), Konig will be in charge of driving the Kawasaki ZX-10RR of the independent team managed by Jose Calero. The Czech Republic will thus return to having a representative of its own country from 2022 and Konig will be the youngest rider on the grid, at 19 years old. A very interesting debut, that of Oliver Konig, were it not that he goes directly from the cadet to the top class, without the experience of the 600. Could it be a risky step? Undoubtedly, but the questions also concern the new regulation, which has raised the age limits for participating in the championships, in order to reduce the risks.

After the tragedy of Jason Dupasquier in Moto3 and Dean Berta Vinales in Supersport 300, the FIM has made some changes to the regulations to try to limit the damage and, starting from 2023, the minimum age will go from 16 to 18 years. In 2022 there will still be some exceptions because the change took place late in the season, so the drivers market was already in turmoil. We therefore wonder if the minimum age limit raised in the cadet class of the production derivatives justifies the passage of a very young person to Superbike.

Yet Konig will race in 2022 with the strongest drivers in the world, making his debut in the top class without having had previous experience. The questions are legitimate: how much experience can he have accumulated in his past in 300? He had only one season as a starting rider, right in 2021, while in 2020 he ran 8 races and in 2019, the year of his debut, only 5. Last year he already made his debut in Mandalika as a wild card riding the Kawasaki of the Pedercini team, however, closing the weekend early due to a crash in Race 1 where he remedied an injury.

Oliver Konig’s best result in Supersport 300 was a third place in Race 1 at Most and perhaps that’s just the right experience that’s missing, a linear path that can lead to a different awareness once you get to the top. Net of the talent of the Czech driver, the decision to throw him into the fray without having “big shoulders” turns his mouth up. The lack of a route made in stages is what catches the eye in great talents such as that of Jack Miller, who moved from Moto3 to MotoGP and reached the premier class without the Moto2 training. The latest striking case was the arrival in the top class of the world championship of Darryn Binder, who from the entry level landed on the WithUYamaha team (former Petronas team) submerged by controversy and perplexity on the part of many.

Darryn Binder, RNF Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Luca Marini himself, commenting on Binder’s debut, revealed that he felt the lack of a linear learning path, having never raced a real season in Moto3. Training is essential, especially in the current world championship, where the competitiveness is very high and the performances of the different teams are increasingly leveled. The lack of experience and the desire to get noticed can sometimes play tricks, or at least lead a talent to burn out and not be able to express themselves to the fullest.

But above all, in the face of a change in regulation aimed at increasing safety, how legitimate is it to bring young drivers without a great deal of experience in the top class of the world championship? The age limit imposed by the amendments to the regulations had been criticized by several pilots, first of all Pecco Bagnaia, who had proposed a barrier not according to age limits but according to the palmarès. Here we are again to experience, therefore, the key to being able to move on the track safely, knowing the mechanisms and dynamics that move the races trying to limit damage to a minimum.