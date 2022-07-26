One of the titles Super Smash Bros. that most stood out for having a large amount of music was the version of Wii Brawl, which incorporated orchestrated versions of great classics of Nintendo and more companies. And precisely, one of the musicians who contributed in a notable way in this installment, has passed away a few days ago this month.

His name was Konichi Okumaarranger who helped with covers of songs like Gyromite, Pokémon Gym of the versions Net Y Blueas well as FlatZone 2. Musical pieces that first entered Brawl, to later be transferred to Smash For Wii U and 3DS. Preserving as is the arrangements that Okuma left in his day.

Through your account Twitter official, it was confirmed that the musician passed away last July 22 at 56 years old. It is mentioned that it was all due to esophageal cancer detected some time ago. Given this fact, many people have shown their condolences to him, mentioning that he left a great legacy for the arrangements in the games of the saga.

Even Masahiro Sakura paid his respects:

I pray for your soul… Thanks for your help on “Smash Bros. Brawl”, but there are songs that are used in later games as well.

ご冥福をお祈りします…｡

『スマブラX』でお世話になりましたが､後のシリーズでも採用されている曲があります｡ — 桜井 政博 / Masahiro Sakurai (@Sora_Sakurai) July 25, 2022

Without a doubt, it is a very sad time in which important figures in Japan have left their lives to go elsewhere, this also happened with Kazuki Takahashi, creator of the franchise Yu-Gi-Oh!. We hope that Mr. Konichi Okuma find the rest of the premiere. His work has been and will continue to be well appreciated by millions of people around the world.

Via: my nintendo news