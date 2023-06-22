In Spain there is stupor over the news that a company call center allegedly forced his employees to work next to a telemarketer who died while on duty.

According to information collected by different media, the Madrid multinational Konecta Group BTO he would have forced his workers to share space with a colleague who died at her job.

The incident occurred this month, but the death of the woman, who was identified as Imma, It was known on June 13.

No one was told ‘you stay in the chair taking calls’. She didn’t force herself on anyone.

The case is already in the hands of the Labor Inspection, which is acting ex officio, although it could go much further. At the moment, the Patient Ombudsman is also studying the case.

A worker who declined to reveal his identity said that the woman was lying on the ground and her colleagues were taking calls, because they were told to do so.

According to the version published in The world Spain, after the death of its employee, the company gave the staff four options: “telework, go up to another floor, go home or stay at your job”. However, citing the same newspaper, she denied the unions’ version, alleging that “no one was told ‘you stay in the chair answering calls’. No one was forced.”

There have already been complaints against Konecta

But this is not the first controversial case surrounding Konecta, although it is the most serious and notorious of a multinational, with offices on Calle San Romualdo in the Spanish capital and presence in 24 countries and more than 200 centers, from where they work in more than 30 different languages.

The group’s tentacles reach a network of more than 130,000 employees, between the US, Europe, Central America, South America, and African countries such as Morocco or Madagascar.

The UGT union denounced what it considered an “abusive” and “discriminatory” job offer from Konecta, for demanding the worker “have all the tools, as well as assume all the expenses that are derived” to be able to telework.

