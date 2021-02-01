Elche begins this Monday a day that is presumed marathon in view of the numerous work that the entity has ahead to try to improve Jorge Almirón’s staff. The Argentine coach requested six signings and only one has come to him: left-back Johan Mojica. The first step for more to arrive can be confirmed this morning, with the departure of Youssouf Koné bound for the Turkish Super League.

If the Malian international Olympique is withdrawn to play for Hatayspor, as Ajansspor has reported, Christian Bragarnik’s club would have a free card to sign at least one more footballer. Now the question is whether the bet will go through a right back, a central defender or a midfielder. There are alternatives for all positions and available budget, so the Argentine businessman will have to decide what to do to try to straighten the course of a team that drifts by the hand of Almirón.

Koné may not be the only player to leave the squad on the last day of the market. Almirón does not have midfielders Luismi Sánchez and Nuke Mfulu, and for that position wants to recruit Cameroonian midfielder Stéphane M’Bia, with a French passport, who during this season has been in Chinese football. Previously he had toured the French, English, Turkish and Spanish leagues, in Seville in the 2013/14 and 2014/15 seasons. He is a back and forth player, with good physique and arrival in the rival area. For the right side, the name of Bruno Gaspar is on the table, from the Sporting Club de Portugal; and for the back axis Fazio, from Roma, among other footballers.