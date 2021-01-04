Youssouf Koné will have to find another destination. The left back has been left out of the Elche CF squad and He has not even been with the team in the last two league games against Real Madrid and Athletic Club. It does not enter into the plans of the franjiverde entity, which search now in the market a more interesting option to add competition to Sánchez Miño, a starter in the last two days and whose performance is well below expectations.

Koné was a personal bet of the sports director Nico Rodríguez, of which it has always been spoken of his extensive knowledge of French football. From there he brought Nuke Mfulu last season and for this season, on loan, the Malian international. The Olympique de Lyon player has only participated this season in three games, with 74 accumulated minutes in total. He made his debut against Eibar, playing the last ten minutes, in the victory at Ipurúa (0-1). A week later he started at Martínez Valero against Huesca (0-0), but was replaced before the break by Miño due to his poor performance.

Koné’s last appearance with the Elche shirt was against Valencia (2-1), on October 21, when he entered the field of play to replace Rigoni. He also did not perform well that day and has since been ostracized. Not even in the Copa del Rey, against CD Buñol of Regional Preferente, did he enjoy more opportunities. For this Wednesday it will be necessary to see if it counts, against La Nucía, for the tandem formed by Jorge Almirón and Jesús, an unlikely fact.

Koné, beyond his football level, has not adapted at any time to the Elche wardrobe. The problem with the language has been a key factor and the footballer does not seem to have put too much on his part either. Olympique de Lyon will have to attend to his situation to give him to another team where he can play and try to demonstrate the reasons that led him to be hired by this important French club. Meanwhile, both the sports management and Bragarnik have been combing the market for some time to try to find a better alternative for that position.