Little by little the waters are calming down in the capital of the Turia, although it is not definitively. After the Javi Gracia’s departure threat, who will finally remain in the entity despite the fact that his will was to leave, the chapter of Geoffrey kondogbia with Atlético de Madrid it is closing for the moment. The colchoneros will not be able to sign the Valencian player as long as the ches maintain their current position of require the termination clause (30 million euros) and there is no amazing call from Lim to accept a ‘down’ offer for him.

For all this, Geoffrey has decided to focus on what matters, which is nothing other than play football. The reality is that the footballer has seen with good eyes the offer of Atlético de Madrid, more if possible after the call from Cholo Simeone, but given the club’s refusal to negotiate for the moment, he wants to continue recovering the good level shown during the start of the course.

JAVI GRACIA’S CONTINUITY WAS A BLOW OF FRESH AIR FOR KONDOGBIA

ALBERTO IRANZO (DAILY)



The continuity by Javi Gracia It has been a breath of fresh air for a ‘Kondo’ who has not digested well what happened during this period of transfers. First, because before it started They recommended that he find a way out, later they announced that it would be one of the angular orders of the project, without denying that if a high offer arrived they would negotiate. And the last weeks of the market they told him again that they were looking for a way out to make ‘cash’, when the player had already made up his mind to continue at the club. In addition, they also assured him that there would be signings that would help him return to his highest level and that the team was in the shortlist for European positions.

With everything that happened, the reality is that Kondogbia always saw with good eyes to continue at Valencia where he has found in Javi Gracia a coach who understands him and has given him stripes. Despite being upset with how the summer has passed, he was willing to continue leaving aside the weakening of the squad and that this course his salary was lowered. For all this and for the maximum respect he has for the fans and the entity no situation was (and is) not being ‘forced’ when he received the call from the rojiblancos. Of course, in the corner of the eye are the movements that Madrid can make with the 11.25M they have to sign and especially the next transfer window in January, where the player he will only have a year and a half left on his contract and the club will have to decide between renewing him or looking for a win-win solution for him before he only has one year left on his contract. And there Atleti could appear again.