Without giving rise to further speculation, Geoffrey Kondogbia returned to training with the rest of his teammates on Tuesday morning. Midfielder absent from Monday’s session afternoon for ‘personal reasons’, despite the fact that Atlético de Madrid is behind him led to the concern of the fans che.

But without further ado, the Central African international got down to work today with the rest of the group. Kondo has arrived at the sports city around 10:15 in the morning and later has taken to the field of play to prepare under the tutelage of Javi Gracia for him demanding schedule that has the team ahead.

Because if those of Gracia visit this weekend to Villarreal, the following week they will do the same to face a newly promoted Elche. Later the ‘new’ rival for the fight for Europe will land in Mestalla, the Getafe de Bordalás, and the team will go to a new break after a duel against Real Madrid.

Long weeks those that the black and white have ahead, who in the first five games have added seven points out of fifteen against rivals who, except for Real Sociedad, were behind them in the rankings last year. Now they face a calendar that will allow them to know where they are in the competition because in these four days they face two teams that fight across Europe, one who fights for not descending and the whites who always aspire to win it all.