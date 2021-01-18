Geoffrey Kondogbia does not go through an easy moment at Atlético. His signing, almost a month out of time for the extra period granted by LaLiga to the rojiblanco club (for the departure of Thomas to Arsenal on the last market day in exchange for amount of the clause), caused the French, international for the Central African Republic, was placed under Simeone’s orders in November.

If all signing requires a period of adaptation to begin to enter into the plans of the Cholo, in the case of Kondogbia, his arrival took place with the competition underway, after a month without playing for Valencia until the starting doors were opened and with Saúl, Herrera and Torreira fighting fiercely for minutes to accompany Koke on the double pivot. Simeone has always advocated for internal competition and now there is more than ever.

A competition that has multiplied with the explosion of Lemar in a more centered position. With the French in the eleven during the last five league games, Koke has gone on to play as the only pivot, with Llorente accompanying him in defensive work. Something that has left no gap in the lineup for Kondogbia, Torreira and Saúl, While Herrera he is recovering from a muscle injury from which he is about to return.

Saúl has always been the first option from the bench, and with his goal against Sevilla he has removed the bad taste in his mouth of the last games, in addition to recovering a confidence that he needed. And if on his arrival Kondogbia beat Torreira in the rotation, with minutes always between matchday 9 and 15 (Cádiz, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Valladolid, Real Madrid, Elche and Real Sociedad, although never the owner), the Uruguayan has turned the tables. Kondogbia has not played in the league since December 22, in the victory at the Reale Arena. Against Getafe, Alavés and Sevilla he saw the whole game from the bench, where Torreira was an alternative from the bench and if against Cardassar he had had a good participation in the Cup, it was not like that in Cornellà, where no one was right and Atlético was eliminated.

Without the Cup to vindicate himself, Kondogbia will have to earn every minute in training. “Soccer pays”, Simeone indicated about Saúl’s goal against Sevilla and his work to continue being important. A phrase that can be extrapolated for the entire staff. The first test could be in Ipurua, where Koke’s dismissal due to suspension opens a vacancy in midfield. Kondogbia knows that he must continue to show his best face to have his chance and end up being important. Do not give up for playing little since, sooner or later, Cholo has provided minutes for the players who have been winning, as has happened with Hermoso behind, Llorente in the middle or more recently Herrera and Lemar. At the moment, Kondogbia is in the bedroom waiting for his moment.