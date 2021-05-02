The agonizing victory in Elche left Atletico with more good news than the points. Simeone opted for Kondogbia in the center of the field and this was one of the most prominent of the team. The Frenchman also has a profile that is not usually used by the starting coach, since he usually places Koke as a central midfielder. El Cholo has his eleven type, but the 4 wants to make you doubt and claims more minutes and entitlements in these four finals.

Kondogbia (28 years old) delighted in Elche exhibiting his great skills as a recuperator. From the middle he stole 10 balls, the best of his team, to complicate any advance of Elche through the center and give freedom to Lemar and Llorente. Furthermore, it not only destroyed, but was very accurate with the ball, with an 88.4% success rate in the pass. From the middle he connected with all his field mates. And even tried with a shot on goal.

The medium, international with the Central African Republic, has barely been able to show the qualities for which Atlético signed him to fill the vacancy left by Thomas. He has played in 21 league games as a rojiblanco (548 ‘), but only four of them as a starter and two complete, one of them from Elche. Therefore, seeing him in this last eleven was a surprise, but his good performance recovers him for the cause, not only in the face of these games, but for the future.

Overbooking in the midfield

Koke, Lemar and Llorente have become strong in the middle and that has complicated the rest of the competition a lot, not only the former Valencia, also to Saúl, Herrera and Torreira. The performance of the trio preferred by the coach has been remarkable and in fact the three have entered their national teams thanks to these performances, but at times the role of a media that aids in the destruction has been missed in front of the centrals. For example, in Bilbao, where Athletic did a lot of damage to the race. Also in many goals where the centrals have got into the small area to cover lateral centers and nobody has covered further back.

“He always trained with patience and with the illusion of improving and growing and when the opportunity came, he seized it. Those are the players we want at Atlético de Madrid, “said Simeone after the match, satisfied with his choice, after Koke worked during the week between cottons. Now, facing the Camp Nou, the coach will have to assess whether Kondogbia can have a fit in the eleven. It will not be easy for him, but he has already shown his merits to the coach.