Painting by Russian director Andrei Konchalovsky “Dear comrades!” became the best film of 2020 according to the National Film Critics and Film Press Awards “White Elephant”. It is reported by TASS…

In the nomination “Best Screenplay” won the film “Deeper!” Mikhail Segal. The director, receiving the award, noted that he was pleased to receive the prize from “people who understand cinema and appreciate its artistic qualities.” Dmitry Davydov, author of The Scarecrow, received the award for director’s work.

Actor Alexander Pal received a prize for the leading male role in the film “Deeper!” The best actress was named Valentina Chyskyyrai-Romanova, who played the main role in the drama “Scarecrow”.

Earlier, Konchalovsky refused to nominate his tape “Dear Comrades!” for the film award “White Elephant” due to the award of one of the awards to Alexei Navalny (FBK founder, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent)…

Konchalovsky’s film “Dear comrades!” lost his chance for an Oscar in the Best Foreign Language Film category. The nominees were announced in March.