The film by Russian director Andrei Konchalovsky “Dear Comrades!” shortlisted for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) award. Information about this appeared on website film screenings.

The tape will compete for the prize in the nomination “Best film not in English”. Also in this category were Thomas Winterberg’s One More Each, Laj Lee’s Les Miserables, Lee Isaac Chun’s Minari, and Where Are You Going, Aida? Yasmila Janich.

In February, the film “Dear Comrades!” included in the short list of Oscar nominees. The film will compete for the prize in the International Feature Film category along with 14 other participants. According to Konchalovsky, it is especially dear to him that his colleagues – people, most of whom were born during the Soviet era – appreciated this film. He noted that such recognition is of great importance to him and indicates that he was able to “restore the spirit of the era.”

Konchalovsky’s tape tells about the execution of Soviet workers in Novocherkassk in 1962. The main role in the film was played by Yulia Vysotskaya. At the Venice Film Festival, the film “Dear Comrades!” received a special jury prize.