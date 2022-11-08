Pushilin said that director Yegor Konchalovsky will shoot a documentary about Donbass

Director Yegor Konchalovsky will shoot a documentary about the Donbass, he, together with producer Yuri Dushin, arrived in Donetsk, said in Telegram-channel Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin.

“They are going to make a documentary about Donbass and its defenders. The right thing,” he said, thanking the guests for their visit and promising to attend the premiere of the film.

Konchalovsky noted that life in Moscow is very different from life in Donetsk, according to him, the city has a completely different “degree of human interaction”, people treat each other differently.

Earlier, Pushilin said that director, actor and special representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry for humanitarian relations with the United States, Steven Seagal, would make a film about Donbass. According to him, with the help of the new film, the director plans to change the view of what is happening in the region.

In August, footage from Seagal’s film about the fighting in the Donbass was published. The director visited the ruins of the pre-trial detention center in Yelenovka on the territory of the DPR, where Ukrainian prisoners of war were kept.