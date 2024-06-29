Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The French national team players are experiencing conflicting feelings ranging from fear and confidence before facing the Belgium national team the day after tomorrow (Monday) in the round of 16 of the European Nations Cup (Euro 2024), which was reflected in the speech of its two star centre-backs, Ibrahim Konate, the Liverpool player, and Eduardo Camavinga, the Real Madrid player. During her press conference held today.

If Kevin De Bruyne, the star of the Belgium national team, believes that the French national team is the favorite to win this match, then Konate believes that things are not measured in this way, or in this way, and he stated, saying: The matter is more complicated than that… It is true that De Bruyne said that we are Candidates to qualify, but we must not fall into this trap, and I see that the match is equal 50-50, and we must not succumb to this trick.

Konate called on the French fans to support the team with all their strength and enthusiasm until victory is achieved, and he commented, saying: There is no easy team, and the situation is different in the knockout stages, and I ask the fans not to stop cheering from the beginning of the match until its end.

Camavinga said: The Belgium national team is a big team, and the mentalities of its players have changed a lot from before, and since Thibaut Courtois, the giant Belgian goalkeeper, Camavinga’s friend in Real Madrid, is not participating in this tournament due to a dispute between him and the coach, who deprived him of the “captain” badge, the star expressed The Frenchman was extremely happy, and said: Not participating is a good thing for us because he is a wonderful goalkeeper who blocks all balls. However, Camavinga expressed his fear of the Belgian winger Doku, and said: I know him well and we previously played together at Rennes Stadium, and it was very difficult for any defender to limit him. Its dangerous.